Two cleaning workers fall to their deaths at power plant in Mie Prefecture

Two workers fell to their deaths while cleaning at a power plant in Yokkaichi City, Mie Prefecture, on Thursday.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a call came into 119 that two workers had fallen from scaffolding at the Cosmo Oil power plant, TV Asahi reported.

According to the police, the two men, Kenichi Hamamoto (42) from Yokkaichi City and Hirotaka Kawahara (33) from Mihara City, Hiroshima Prefecture, were from a subcontractor company. They were taken to hospital, in a state of cardiac arrest, but were later confirmed dead.

Witnesses said that while the two men were cleaning a boiler facility, the scaffolding collapsed and they fell from a height of about 20 meters.

