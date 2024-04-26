 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Two cleaning workers fall to their deaths at power plant in Mie Prefecture

0 Comments
MIE

Two workers fell to their deaths while cleaning at a power plant in Yokkaichi City, Mie Prefecture, on Thursday.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a call came into 119 that two workers had fallen from scaffolding at the Cosmo Oil power plant, TV Asahi reported.

According to the police, the two men, Kenichi Hamamoto (42) from Yokkaichi City and Hirotaka Kawahara (33) from Mihara City, Hiroshima Prefecture, were from a subcontractor company. They were taken to hospital, in a state of cardiac arrest, but were later confirmed dead.

Witnesses said that while the two men were cleaning a boiler facility, the scaffolding collapsed and they fell from a height of about 20 meters.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 22 – 28, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel

Italian Jewelry Brand FOPE Opens a Flagship Store in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Azalea Gardens In and Around Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Common Bugs in Japan and How to Get Rid of Them

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Shows To Get A Sense Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kannabe Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2024

GaijinPot Blog