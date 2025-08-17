Two climbers die on Northern Alps in Toyama

Two men have been found dead on mountains in the Northern Alps of Toyama Prefecture.

According to police, on the evening of Aug 14, an employee at a mountain hut on Mount Tsurugi reported that a climber scheduled to stay overnight had not arrived, NHK reported.

A police search led to the discovery of Shinpei Meguro, 57, an office worker from Itabashi Ward, Tokyo, collapsed on a rocky slope at around 8 a.m. on Saturday. He was taken to hospital, but pronounced dead on arrival.

Also, in the early hours of Friday, a climber on Mount Tobiyama reported at a nearby mountain hut that someone had collapsed at the bottom of the hiking trail.

A police search found Nobuyuki Ishimaru, 63, an office worker from Yokohama, collapsed on a slope 120 meters below the hiking trail at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. He was confirmed dead.

The two men had been climbing alone, and police are investigating the possibility that they both slipped and fell while climbing.

© Japan Today