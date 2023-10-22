Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Two climbers missing in Northern Alps in Nagano

0 Comments
NAGANO

Police and emergency services personnel resumed a search on Sunday for two men who have been missing for two days in the Northern Alps in Nagano Prefecture.

The two men, Kentaro Nakamura, 23, a university student from Inagi City in Tokyo, and Shun Yagisawa, 26, a self-employed resident of Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, were last heard from on Thursday night, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the two men stayed Thursday night in the Northern Alps area and originally planned to return home on Friday, but called relatives on Thursday night to say they were going to spend another day climbing.

They were thought to be heading to Mitsumata, one of two trailheads from Azumino to Mt Jonen-dake area where there is no cell phone reception.

Police began a search on Saturday after the men’s relatives contacted them late Friday.

