Two elderly sisters found dead in Tokyo condominium in suspected heat stroke

Two elderly sisters were found dead in their home in the Akabane area of Tokyo on Monday morning in what appears to be yet another fatality caused by heat stroke.

The bodies of Shizuko Ogata, 93, and her sister Miyoko, 84, were discovered by a helper who visited their home, a condominium in the capital’s Kita Ward, at around 10 a.m on July 23.

The apartment had no air conditioners or fans to cool them down despite the scorching heat in Tokyo, police said. There were no exterior bodily injuries, leading authorities to presume that the two have died as a result of a heat stroke.

Japan experienced a new national heat record on Monday when temperatures in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo reached 41.1 degrees Celsius. The recent heatwave has resulted in the deaths of more than 65 people and sent over 20,000 to hospitals as of July 23, according to a Kyodo News tally and local authorities.

