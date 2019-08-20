Two elderly sisters found dead of apparent heatstroke in their home

The bodies of two sisters, one in her late 80s and the other in her 90s, were found Monday in their home in Tokyo, police said Tuesday, adding they believe the women died of heatstroke.

According to police, the bodies were found at around 6 p.m. in their two-story house in Shinjuku Ward. One body was in the kitchen and the other in a tatami mat room on the first floor.

Police said they were alerted by a neighbor who was concerned about the sisters after seeing several days of newspapers stuffed in the mail box, and a light on on in the house.

Police said there was no air conditioner in the house and no fans either. An uchiwa (Japanese fan) was found beside one of the bodies.

A neighbor said the sisters were last seen about a week ago. The newspapers in the mailbox were from Aug 12.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temperature in Tokyo since Aug 11 averaged about 35 degrees.

