Two killed in car-truck collision in Hakone

A man and a woman were killed when the car they were in crashed head-on with a truck in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on National Route 1, Sankei Shimbun reported. Witnesses said the car apparently veered over the center line into the path of the oncoming truck. The collision caused the car to explode.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze. Police said the man and woman, whose names have not yet been released, were killed. The truck driver sustained light injuries.

Traffic was delayed until about 6 p.m.

