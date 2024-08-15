 Japan Today
national

Two killed in head-on collision on Tohoku Expressway

TOKYO

A head-on collision occurred Thursday morning on the Tohoku Expressway in Nasu-Shiobara City, Tochigi Prefecture, killing both drivers and injuring two children.

The accident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on the outbound lanes, NHK reported. According to the police, a light car traveling the wrong way on the outbound lane of the expressway collided head-on with a passenger vehicle, killing both drivers and injuring two children in the passenger vehicle.

Both drivers were declared dead at the scene. A 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, who were in the passenger vehicle, were taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The scene was a nearly straight road with two lanes in each direction.

The police are trying to determine how the light car ended up traveling the wrong way.

After the accident, the outbound lanes between Nishinasuno-Shiobara Interchange and Kuroiso-Itamuro Interchange were closed until 11:30 a.m.

