Two men found dead in Indian restaurant due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning

Two men were found dead Thursday in an Indian cuisine restaurant in Tokyo, where a high concentration of carbon monoxide was detected, police said.

According to police, there was an emergency call from the restaurant in Nakarokugo, Ota Ward, just before 1 p.m., reporting that two people had died in the restaurant, Fuji TV reported. Police later found one man collapsed facing upward on a couch and another man sitting on a chair with his head drooped. They were both confirmed dead at the scene.

The two men were Indian employees of the restaurant, both in their 40s.

High levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the restaurant at the time. Police said autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today