Two men in their 20s swept out to sea in Ibaraki Prefecture

Two men in their 20s are missing after they were swept out to sea while swimming at a beach in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the two men had been at Hirai beach with eight friends when they were swept away at around 6 a.m., TV Asahi reported.

A search was conducted by police and fire department, as well as a Japan Coast Guard helicopter, but with no luck.

Due to the approaching typhoon, waves are high at the beach and swimming has been prohibited.

