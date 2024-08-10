Two men in their 20s swept out to sea in Ibaraki Prefecture

Two men in their 20s are missing after they were swept out to sea while swimming at a beach in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Sunday.
According to police, the two men had been at Hirai beach with eight friends when they were swept away at around 6 a.m., TV Asahi reported.
A search was conducted by police and fire department, as well as a Japan Coast Guard helicopter, but with no luck.
Due to the approaching typhoon, waves are high at the beach and swimming has been prohibited.© Japan Today
virusrex
People tend to disregard these prohibitions as unnecessary or exaggerated, with predictable and unfortunate results as here.
Hawk
Current surf report giving swells just over two metres.
I wonder if they were on boards or inflatables or simply swimming. Anyway, I hope they're found safe and sound. The helicopter coming up empty handed is concerning.