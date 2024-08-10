 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Two men in their 20s swept out to sea in Ibaraki Prefecture

1 Comment
IBARAKI

Two men in their 20s are missing after they were swept out to sea while swimming at a beach in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the two men had been at Hirai beach with eight friends when they were swept away at around 6 a.m., TV Asahi reported.

A search was conducted by police and fire department, as well as a Japan Coast Guard helicopter, but with no luck.

Due to the approaching typhoon, waves are high at the beach and swimming has been prohibited.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Due to the approaching typhoon, waves are high at the beach and swimming has been prohibited.

People tend to disregard these prohibitions as unnecessary or exaggerated, with predictable and unfortunate results as here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Current surf report giving swells just over two metres.

I wonder if they were on boards or inflatables or simply swimming. Anyway, I hope they're found safe and sound. The helicopter coming up empty handed is concerning.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Understanding Your TEPCO Electricity Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Food Factory Tours In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

Kameoka Hozugawa Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Noboribetsu Jigoku Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Kochi Yosakoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Is Summer In Japan Really That Bad?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

How to Ask for Time Off Work in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Hanagasa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo