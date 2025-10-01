 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Two men, one woman die after apparently jumping into dam

0 Comments
HIROSHIMA

The bodies of two men and a woman were found Wednesday after they apparently jumped into a dam in Akiota town, Hiroshima.

Police received a call at around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in which the caller said it appeared some9one had jumped or fallen into Nukui Dam, TV Asahi reported.

A woman in her 20s and a man believed to be in his 30s were pulled out, and another man was later found. All three were taken to hospital where they were declared dead.

Three pairs of shoes believed to belong to the three were found nearby.

Police said they likely committed suicide and are working to investigate the relationship between the three.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Tsukimi (Moon Viewing) Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Losing A Partner in Japan: Death, Grief & Life After Loss

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

GaijinPot Blog

Why Dating in Japan Is So Hard—and What Actually Helps

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Ozempic in Japan: A Savvy Guide For Foreign Residents

Savvy Tokyo

Events

15 Halloween Food & Drink Offerings in Japan For 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Gassan

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

I Visited The New Harry Potter Shop in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog