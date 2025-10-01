Two men, one woman die after apparently jumping into dam

The bodies of two men and a woman were found Wednesday after they apparently jumped into a dam in Akiota town, Hiroshima.

Police received a call at around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in which the caller said it appeared some9one had jumped or fallen into Nukui Dam, TV Asahi reported.

A woman in her 20s and a man believed to be in his 30s were pulled out, and another man was later found. All three were taken to hospital where they were declared dead.

Three pairs of shoes believed to belong to the three were found nearby.

Police said they likely committed suicide and are working to investigate the relationship between the three.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today