Two people fall while climbing Mount Fuji

Two people fell Monday while climbing Mount Fuji, which is still closed to the public.

According to police, a friend of one of the climbers called 110 at around 3 p.m. and said that two people were missing near the 7th station of Mount Fuji, TV Asahi reported.

Police said the climbers were three foreign men and women, two of whom fell.

Responding to the report, the Shizuoka Prefectural Police Mountain Rescue Team found the three at around 10:40 p.m. Monday.

The extent of the injuries of the two climbers is unknown, but they are reportedly conscious.

