A 91-year-old man and his 65-year-old son died in a fire that destroyed their house on Sunday morning.

According to police, flames were seen coming from the two-story wooden house of Chiyo Kanazawa at around 4 a.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. A passerby called 119.

It took firefighters about three hours to extinguish the fire. The remains of Kanazawa and his son, who were the only occupants of the home, were found in the ruins.

© Japan Today