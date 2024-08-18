Two sisters, aged 5 and 7, killed in bus-car collision in Fukuoka

Police examine a car that crashed head-on with a bus, killing two children, in Fukuoka on Sunday.

Two sisters aged 5 and 7 died after the car their mother was driving, and a bus collided head-on in Fukuoka City on Sunday.

The accident occurred along National Route 263 in Sawara Ward at around 11:10 a.m., NHK reported.

Police said the girls’ mother, who is in her 30s, suffered minor leg injuries. The seven-year-old girl was declared dead at the scene, while her sister was taken to hospital, in a state of in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Three of the 10 passengers on the bus sustained minor injuries.

The accident occurred on a gentle curve with one lane on each side. Police said the bus driver told them that "a light passenger vehicle traveling in the oncoming lane crossed the center line."

