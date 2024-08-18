 Japan Today
Police examine a car that crashed head-on with a bus, killing two children, in Fukuoka on Sunday. Image: KYODO
national

Two sisters, aged 5 and 7, killed in bus-car collision in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA

Two sisters aged 5 and 7 died after the car their mother was driving, and a bus collided head-on in Fukuoka City on Sunday. 

The accident occurred along National Route 263 in Sawara Ward at around 11:10 a.m., NHK reported. 

Police said the girls’ mother, who is in her 30s, suffered minor leg injuries. The seven-year-old girl was declared dead at the scene, while her sister was taken to hospital, in a state of in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. 

Three of the 10 passengers on the bus sustained minor injuries. 

The accident occurred on a gentle curve with one lane on each side. Police said the bus driver told them that "a light passenger vehicle traveling in the oncoming lane crossed the center line."

Sadly no mention of car seat and if it was used properly. Seeing it was omitted suspect two were not in use.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

