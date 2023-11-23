Two teenagers die after apparently jumping from apartment building roof

A 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl died after they apparently jumped from the roof of a six-story apartment building in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police, a passerby called 110 at around 3 a.m. and said that a boy and a girl were lying on the ground in the bicycle parking area of the apartment building, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the boy was declared dead at the scene, while the girl died shortly after arrival at a hospital.

The sixth floor has stairs that lead to the roof of the building and police believe the pair jumped from there. Police said the teenagers did not live in the building.

Police said the two teenagers were apparently in a relationship and that they had recently been exchanging email messages on their cell phones, in which they discussed suicide and trouble they were having at school.

If you or someone you know is in Japan and having suicidal thoughts, there are people who can help. Click here for more info.

