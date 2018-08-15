Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Several accidents involving U.S. military aircraft in Japan have stoked tensions between Washington and Tokyo and led to protests against the deployment of Ospreys by residents living near U.S. bases Photo: AFP/File
Two U.S. Ospreys make emergency landings in Japan

By Saul Loeb
TOKYO

Two U.S. military Osprey aircraft made separate emergency landings at airports on Japanese islands on Tuesday, with no injuries or damage reported, local media said.

One of the two MV-22 Ospreys landed at Amami Airport in southwestern Kagoshima Prefecture Tuesday afternoon, according to the Kyodo and Jiji news agencies.

The tilt-rotor aircraft left the Japanese airport two hours later, interrupting some commercial flights, public broadcaster NHK said.

The other Osprey made an emergency landing further south at the U.S. Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Friday afternoon, Kyodo said, quoting government sources.

There were no reports of injuries or damage following the two incidents. Immediate confirmation of the news reports was not available.

The Osprey, a hybrid helicopter-turboprop with a checkered safety record, has two engines positioned on fixed wingtips that allow it to land and take off vertically. It can travel much faster than a helicopter.

Several accidents involving U.S. military aircraft in Japan have stoked tensions between Washington and Tokyo and led to protests against the deployment of Ospreys by residents living near U.S. bases.

The incidents have included emergency landings by U.S. military helicopters, a piece of a helicopter falling on the grounds of a Japanese school, and the deadly crash last year of an MV-22 Osprey which forced a massive rescue operation.

U..S Defense Secretary James Mattis apologised to his Japanese counterpart over the mishaps in January.

P.O.S.

Way to mislead people. There's a huge difference between an 'emergency landing' to check a warning light and an accident. Especially if it took off again in two hours, there was nothing wrong.

These 'emergency landings' are intended to appease the Japanese public, to show that the US military is concerned about their safety, yet they are used for more fear mongering like there are Ospreys are falling out of the sky.

There's a huge difference between an 'emergency landing' to check a warning light and an accident. Especially if it took off again in two hours, there was nothing wrong.

Even a commercial airliner that makes an unscheduled stop that is not in the flight plan will have that stop be called an "emergency landing" by media outlets looking for headlines.

It should have read, "2 Ospreys make unscheduled stops" but then you wouldn't get the anti- whatever folks up in arms!

