national

Two women apparently jump to their deaths in Tokyo business district

4 Comments
TOKYO

Two women in their 20s apparently jumped to their deaths from an office building in a Tokyo business district on Sunday.

Police said they received a call at around 7:15 a.m. from an office worker saying that two women were lying on the ground outside a building in the Yaesu district about 400 meters south of JR Tokyo Station, Fuji TV reported. The two women were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

According to police, neither woman was wearing shoes. No suicide note was found on them and police have not yet determined where they jumped from.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Tragic...May they RIP.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The happy country

0 ( +0 / -0 )

they must really hate Mondays

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Two women found dead on the floor. They must have jumped. Case closed.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

