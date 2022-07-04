Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Typhoon makes landfall in southwest Japan

6 Comments
TOKYO

A typhoon made landfall near Sasebo in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki on Tuesday morning, with the weather agency warning of landslides, high waves and flooding in low-lying areas around rivers.

Typhoon Aere was moving slowly eastward toward the western and central parts of the Japanese archipelago and is expected to become an extratropical low-pressure system in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

An area near Unzen in the prefecture is believed to have received more than 120 millimeters of rain in an hour, prompting the agency to call on residents to be wary of a record deluge over a short period.

As of 6 a.m., the typhoon had an atmospheric pressure of 1,000 hectopascals at its center and brought winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour, the agency said.

Up to 250 millimeters of rain is projected in the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Wednesday in the Shikoku and Kinki regions and 200 millimeters in the Tokai area, covering Nagoya.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

This is a blessing considering that the rainy season has ended 30 days earlier than usual. We need water for the rice paddies, to replenish water in dams and water reservoirs. Thank God for typhoon Aere.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Sasebo is such a nice city.

I enjoyed living there.

I hope all my friends are safe.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Typhoon Aere was moving slowly eastward toward the western and central parts of the Japanese archipelago and is expected to become an extratropical low-pressure system in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

In Japanese, Typhoon Aere is simply called Typhoon #4, the 4th typhoon taking form this year. I like the Japanese version.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

As was mentioned in an earlier posts to a similar article yesterday, this is not a typhoon - not even close. Its a tropical depression.

The distinction between typhoon and tropical depression should be recognised, especially by responsible media outlets, otherwise, the reporting cannot be accurate. 

Same with hurricanes - they are only referred to as hurricanes if they are over a certain sustained wind speed.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

(If ,),storm are measure on the Saffir Simpsons scale,That storm is gonna be near Tokyo for a week, until next Monday Google Saffir Simpsons Scale

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I hope this will alleviate the serious water shortage in Shikoku. And no serious damage elsewhere.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo