Typhoon makes landfall in southwest Japan

A typhoon made landfall near Sasebo in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki on Tuesday morning, with the weather agency warning of landslides, high waves and flooding in low-lying areas around rivers.
Typhoon Aere was moving slowly eastward toward the western and central parts of the Japanese archipelago and is expected to become an extratropical low-pressure system in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
An area near Unzen in the prefecture is believed to have received more than 120 millimeters of rain in an hour, prompting the agency to call on residents to be wary of a record deluge over a short period.
As of 6 a.m., the typhoon had an atmospheric pressure of 1,000 hectopascals at its center and brought winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour, the agency said.
Up to 250 millimeters of rain is projected in the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Wednesday in the Shikoku and Kinki regions and 200 millimeters in the Tokai area, covering Nagoya.© KYODO
Temyong
This is a blessing considering that the rainy season has ended 30 days earlier than usual. We need water for the rice paddies, to replenish water in dams and water reservoirs. Thank God for typhoon Aere.
Tom San
Sasebo is such a nice city.
I enjoyed living there.
I hope all my friends are safe.
noriahojanen
In Japanese, Typhoon Aere is simply called Typhoon #4, the 4th typhoon taking form this year. I like the Japanese version.
ifd66
As was mentioned in an earlier posts to a similar article yesterday, this is not a typhoon - not even close. Its a tropical depression.
The distinction between typhoon and tropical depression should be recognised, especially by responsible media outlets, otherwise, the reporting cannot be accurate.
Same with hurricanes - they are only referred to as hurricanes if they are over a certain sustained wind speed.
Yrral
(If ,),storm are measure on the Saffir Simpsons scale,That storm is gonna be near Tokyo for a week, until next Monday Google Saffir Simpsons Scale
Rodney
I hope this will alleviate the serious water shortage in Shikoku. And no serious damage elsewhere.