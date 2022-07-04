Typhoon makes landfall in southwest Japan

A typhoon made landfall near Sasebo in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki on Tuesday morning, with the weather agency warning of landslides, high waves and flooding in low-lying areas around rivers.

Typhoon Aere was moving slowly eastward toward the western and central parts of the Japanese archipelago and is expected to become an extratropical low-pressure system in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

An area near Unzen in the prefecture is believed to have received more than 120 millimeters of rain in an hour, prompting the agency to call on residents to be wary of a record deluge over a short period.

As of 6 a.m., the typhoon had an atmospheric pressure of 1,000 hectopascals at its center and brought winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour, the agency said.

Up to 250 millimeters of rain is projected in the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Wednesday in the Shikoku and Kinki regions and 200 millimeters in the Tokai area, covering Nagoya.

