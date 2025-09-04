Typhoon approaching western Japan

A typhoon is heading toward western Japan and could make landfall this weekend, the weather agency said Thursday, warning of heavy rain, mudslides and flooding.

Rainfall in the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Friday is expected to reach 300 millimeters in the Shikoku region, 200 mm in the northern and southern parts of Kyushu and 180 mm in the Tokai region in central Japan.

In the Kanto-Koshin region, including Tokyo, rain is forecast to reach 100 mm.

As of 6 a.m., Typhoon Peipah was located around 170 kilometers south of Tanegashima Island off southern Kyushu and moving northward at around 30 km per hour. It was packing winds of up to 90 kph, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

