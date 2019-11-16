Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Typhoon death toll rises to 80

TOKYO

The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis that triggered massive flooding in Japan rose to 80 on Sunday as search operations continued.

Ten people remained missing, according to a Kyodo News tally, after flooding and mudslides ravaged wide areas of central, eastern and northeastern Japan.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, the number of homes flooded or damaged by the typhoon stood at 56,753, exceeding the around 51,000 in last year's torrential rain in western Japan that killed over 200.

As of Sunday, about 4,000 people were still staying in evacuation shelters and over 78,000 homes were without water supply, the government said.

