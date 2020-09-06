Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Typhoon No. 10 batters Amami Island, located within the Ryukyu Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, near Okinawa, on Sunday morning. Photo: Twitter @0318TM via REUTERS
national

Typhoon unleashes rain, strong winds on southwest Japan

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

The second powerful typhoon to slam Japan in a week unleashed fierce winds and rain on southern islands on Sunday, blowing off rooftops and leaving homes without power as it edged northward into an area vulnerable to flooding and mudslides.

Weather officials warned that rainfall from what could be a record storm would be as fierce as a bucket of water poured over head. Warnings have been issued, days in advance, for people to be ready to take shelter and stock up on food and water.

Several rivers on the main southwestern island of Kyushu were at risk of overflowing, officials said. Public broadcaster NHK TV said evacuation warnings were issued for more than 50,000 people in Okinawa and Kyushu, including Kagoshima and and Nagasaki prefectures.

News footage showed people in Kyushu starting to gather at gymnasiums, before winds gather momentum in the evening. Social distancing will be in place to guard against the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Haishen was packing sustained winds of up to 162 kilometers per hour after battering Okinawa and the southern Kyushu island of Amami Oshima early Sunday. Alerts for strong winds, waves, high tides, rainfall and lightning were issued for Amami Oshima alongside evacuation orders.

Haishen was not only powerful — equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane — but also large in its reach, according to the agency.

Bullet trains were temporarily halting services, and dozens of flights were canceled. All Nippon Airways said such cancellations will continue Monday, possibly Tuesday, for flights in southern Japan, such as Yamaguchi, Kochi and Fukuoka.

Haishen’s course is similar to Typhoon Maysak that lashed southern Japan last week, injuring dozens of people and cutting power to thousands of homes.

Haishen’s projected course has it hitting the Korean Peninsula later in the week.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Unhealthy Relationship”

Savvy Tokyo

Families

10 Essential Camping Items Your Toddler Will Be Grateful For

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 35, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Okinawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Deals To Grab Before The Year’s End

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Tachiarai Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel