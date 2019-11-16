Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A cargo container was blown into a electricity tower by strong winds in Nobeoka City in Miyazaki Prefecture, on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
Typhoon heads to northeast Japan after causing some damage in south

By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

A powerful typhoon was heading northeast to Japan's main island of Honshu on Sunday after lashing parts of the country's southern islands with heavy rains and winds that caused flooding and some minor injuries.

Typhoon Tapah was passing near Nagasaki in southern Japan on Sunday afternoon after hitting other parts of southern Japan, including Okinawa, the two previous days.

Japan's Meteorological Agency said the storm was moving northeast at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour, with maximum winds of 162 kph.

The agency warned of heavy rain, flooding and possible landslides through Monday in western Japan.

The typhoon hit Okinawa on Friday and Saturday and left 18 people with minor injuries. The storm disrupted air and train travel in the region during what is a three-day weekend.

In Nobeoka City in Miyazaki Prefecture, a tornado believed to have been triggered by the typhoon damaged at least one house and injured two people slightly. The winds blew a cargo container into a electricity tower, causing power loss to some train stations in the area.

The city postponed Sunday's entrance exam for city employees due to the typhoon.

The approaching typhoon also caused fears in parts of Chiba, near Tokyo, which was hit hard by another typhoon earlier this month and is still recovering from damage. That typhoon damaged many houses and electric poles, causing widespread blackouts in the prefecture and triggering criticism and concern about aging infrastructure systems in the country.

Cleanup and power restoration efforts continued Sunday in parts of Chiba.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

