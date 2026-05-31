Typhoon expected to bring heavy rain to western, eastern Japan

Typhoon Jangmi is forecast to bring heavy rain to western and eastern Japan along the Pacific coast this week, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Sunday, with airlines already cancelling flights.

The agency said warning-level heavy rain may fall from the southwestern island of Kyushu to the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo, along the Pacific coast through Wednesday. It also urged caution for violent winds, storm surges, landslides and flooded rivers.

The typhoon is expected to approach the southern island of Okinawa and the Amami Islands on Monday and Tuesday, before it is set to shift course eastward and travel to western and eastern Japan on Wednesday, weakening slightly, the agency said.

Due to a front stalled north of the typhoon, rain may fall in some areas even before the typhoon hits. The agency noted that the duration of rainfall could be prolonged, resulting in high total rainfall. Some areas are expected to see more than 200 to 300 millimeters of rain.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have reported a series of cancellations for flights to and from Okinawa.

The 24-hour rainfall forecast through noon on Monday is 100 mm in Okinawa and 80 mm in Amami and southern Kyushu. By noon Tuesday, 300 mm is expected to fall in Okinawa, Amami, and southern Kyushu.

By noon Wednesday, 300 mm is expected to fall in Shikoku and the Kansai region of western Japan, and 200 mm in regions such as Tokai in central Japan and Kanto.

As of Sunday night, the typhoon was moving north at 20 kilometers per hour south of Okinawa. Its central pressure was 975 hectopascals, with a maximum wind speed of 108 kph and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 162 kph.

© KYODO