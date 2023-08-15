Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo shows a collapsed road near the Saji River in Tottori Prefecture on Wednesday, after Typhoon Lan hit the region on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Typhoon moves north over Sea of Japan, leaving 49 injured in wake

TOKYO

Typhoon Lan traveled northward over the Sea of Japan on Wednesday after bringing torrential rains to Japan's main island, mostly impacting western parts of the country, and leaving 49 injured, the government said.

The weather agency warned of torrential rains with thunder in eastern Japan facing the Pacific on Wednesday and of the typhoon's potential impact on eastern to northern Japan along the Sea of Japan coast through Thursday

Heavy rains in central Japan forced suspensions of shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo and Hakata stations on Wednesday morning but services resumed in the afternoon. Services between Nagoya and Okayama stations were suspended throughout Tuesday.

The 49 injuries were reported across eight prefectures, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Typhoon Lan made landfall on the Kii Peninsula in western Japan early Tuesday, becoming the first typhoon to cross the Japanese coast this year, the weather agency said.

In Tottori, a total of over 1,200 residents were isolated after mudslides blocked roads and two bridges collapsed when the most severe rain alert was issued Tuesday, local authorities said.

As of noon, the typhoon was traveling north-northeast over the Sea of Japan, with an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals and winds of up to 108 kilometers per hour, according to the weather agency.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

