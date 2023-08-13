Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Typhoon set to crash Japan holiday week

TOKYO

Japanese authorities on Sunday warned residents in much of the country to prepare for a strong, slow-moving typhoon set to hit during the peak summer travel week.

Typhoon Lan is on course to make landfall Tuesday on Japan's main island of Honshu, bringing heavy rain and violent gusts, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Some areas may see as much as 50 centimeters of rain in 24 hours to 6:00 am Tuesday, followed by more rain as the typhoon churns across the nation, the agency said.

"The slow speed of the typhoon could mean that its impact may last for a long time," Shuichi Tachihara, chief forecaster at the agency, told a media briefing Sunday.

"It is possible that some areas will receive more rainfall in one day than their average monthly rainfall in August," he said.

Lan approaches Japan as the nation kicks off the traditional obon holiday week when millions of families return to their hometowns for annual gatherings.

National television broadcasters have called on viewers to consider changing their travel plans to avoid the typhoon.

Airlines and train operators have warned about possible service cancellations and delays until the typhoon passes.

Packing gusts up to 198 kilometers per hour, it was moving northwest and was on track to make landfall on the Kii Peninsula on Tuesday.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

My least favorite time of year in Japan. I usually leave (escape) right now, but family obligations are making me stay and suffer this year.

I have no idea why foreign tourists want to come to Japan this time of year. In my mind, the country is a no-go zone. Oppressively heat that makes going outdoors an ordeal, or hit by rain storms.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

