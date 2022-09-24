Typhoon lashes central Japan, killing two

Photo shows a partially destroyed bridge on the Futamata River in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture on Saturday.

A typhoon lashed central Japan on Saturday with torrential rain and fierce winds, killing two and leaving tens of thousands of households without power.

Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, was hit especially hard, seeing a record 417 mm of precipitation since the rain started on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Winds at the center of Typhoon Talas were blowing at about 65 kph, with peak gusts of about 90 kph, Kyodo news agency reported.

A man in his 40s was killed in a landslide and a 29-year-old man was found dead after his car plunged into a reservoir, Kyodo reported.

Power was also cut to about 120,000 households, supplier Chubu Electric Power Grid Co said, adding that a landslide had knocked over two electricity pylons.

"We apologize deeply for the inconvenience caused by this power outage. The outage is being prolonged due to landslides, among other factors, but we are doing all we can to fix it as swiftly as possible," the company said on Twitter.

By Saturday afternoon, power had returned to the majority of households, though some 2,800 were still without power. Chubu Electric estimated that it would take a few months for the pylons to be restored, according to Kyodo.

Central JR restarted some of its bullet train services, which had been suspended from Friday evening because of the rain.

Although the JMA downgraded the typhoon to an extratropical cyclone on Saturday morning, it forecast further torrential rain in Shizuoka and urged caution for landslides and flooding.

Yokohama, some 30 km south of Tokyo, also issued an evacuation advisory at about noon on Saturday to about 3,000 residents.

