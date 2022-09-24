Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo shows a partially destroyed bridge on the Futamata River in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Typhoon lashes central Japan, killing two

0 Comments
TOKYO

A typhoon lashed central Japan on Saturday with torrential rain and fierce winds, killing two and leaving tens of thousands of households without power.

Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, was hit especially hard, seeing a record 417 mm of precipitation since the rain started on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Winds at the center of Typhoon Talas were blowing at about 65 kph, with peak gusts of about 90 kph, Kyodo news agency reported.

A man in his 40s was killed in a landslide and a 29-year-old man was found dead after his car plunged into a reservoir, Kyodo reported.

Power was also cut to about 120,000 households, supplier Chubu Electric Power Grid Co said, adding that a landslide had knocked over two electricity pylons.

"We apologize deeply for the inconvenience caused by this power outage. The outage is being prolonged due to landslides, among other factors, but we are doing all we can to fix it as swiftly as possible," the company said on Twitter.

By Saturday afternoon, power had returned to the majority of households, though some 2,800 were still without power. Chubu Electric estimated that it would take a few months for the pylons to be restored, according to Kyodo.

Central JR restarted some of its bullet train services, which had been suspended from Friday evening because of the rain.

Although the JMA downgraded the typhoon to an extratropical cyclone on Saturday morning, it forecast further torrential rain in Shizuoka and urged caution for landslides and flooding.

Yokohama, some 30 km south of Tokyo, also issued an evacuation advisory at about noon on Saturday to about 3,000 residents.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog