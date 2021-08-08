Typhoon Lupit makes landfall on southwestern Japan

Typhoon Lupit made landfall on Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu on Sunday night, the weather agency said, warning of heavy rain and strong winds.
The typhoon, which is forecast to move up through the Kyushu region to the Sea of Japan, could bring downpours and stormy winds across wide areas including northern and eastern parts of the country between Monday and Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The ninth typhoon of the year was moving northeast at about 35 kilometers per hour about 130 km southwest of Satsumasendai, Kagoshima Prefecture, as of 11 p.m. on Sunday. It made landfall near the prefecture's Makurazaki shortly after 8 p.m.
It had an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 108 kph as of 6 p.m.
Rainfall of up to 300 millimeters is projected for the Shikoku region in western Japan, and between 200 and 250 mm for wide areas of the country including the Kyushu region, in the 24 hours through Monday evening.
Another typhoon, which was approaching Tokyo and its neighboring areas on Sunday, moved away from Japan's main island of Honshu, moving northeast off the coast of Choshi, Chiba Prefecture.© KYODO
voiceofokinawa
A typhoon after a typhoon. When it rains, it pours. Or misfortunes seldom come singly.
The year 2021 will be remembered in the future as the year of the pandemic, spectator-less Olympics, typhoons and disastrous rain in Asia and Europe.
factchecker
No one in Japan uses the names for typhoons so why does JT persist?
Sanjinosebleed
They seem earlier than usual this year
Speed
This was barely a typhoon and much closer to a tropical storm esp. with a hPa of 990. I was right in the middle of it last night.
They need to clarify better the category and types of these storms instead of just calling them all typhoons.
It unnecessarily scares and gives people a sense of crisis, when it really shouldn't.