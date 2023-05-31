Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Asia Typhoon
Custodians cover plants with a net in preparation for Typhoon Mawar in Naha, Okinawa, on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
national

Typhoon losing strength as it heads toward Okinawa Islands

0 Comments
By JOHNSON LAI and DAVID RISING
NAHA

Typhoon Mawar appeared to be losing force as it headed Wednesday toward Okinawa Islands, where the United States maintains a significant military presence, after largely skirting Taiwan and the Philippines.

After tearing across Guam last week, Mawar passed by Taiwan on Tuesday with sustained winds of 155 kph and gusts of up to 190 kph, sending high waves crashing on the island's east coast.

In the Philippines, authorities said heavy rains were expected to continue in the country's north through at least Thursday and warned of flooding, possible landslides and gale-force winds before the typhoon exits the country's area of responsibility.

As it turns toward the Japanese islands of Okinawa, Philippine meteorological authorities said Mawar's strength had dropped with sustained winds now of 120 kmh and gusts of up to 150 kmh.

Mawar is expected to gradually pick up speed but steadily weaken and may be downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it is predicted to hit the area on Friday, Philippine forecasters said.

Residents on Japan's southern Sakishima Island chain, which includes the Okinawa Islands, were already preparing for the approaching typhoon when a warning siren woke them up Wednesday to alert them of a North Korean rocket launch. Officials urged people to stay indoors or take shelter underground in case of a falling debris.

The rocket failed and did not come anywhere near Japan, but residents already anxious about the typhoon said it added to their stress.

Japan had deployed a number of PAC-3 land-to-air interceptors on southern islands ahead of the launch, but some of them were kept on base instead of being set up at intended locations due to safety precautions ahead of the typhoon.

The U.S. military, which has some 20,000 troops stationed on multiple facilities on Okinawa, will take preparatory action as the storm draws closer, depending upon need, said Capt Brett Dornhege-Lazaroff, spokesman for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force on Okinawa.

“Our installations are tracking the storm closely,” he said.

At the moment, it seems that Mawar will not make landfall on the main Okinawa island, home to the capital of Naha and where most of the U.S. forces are based, according to Japan's meteorological agency.

Mawar lashed Guam last week, becoming the strongest typhoon to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in more than two decades, flipping cars, tearing off roofs and knocking out power.

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Shinryoku Season: A Time of New Life and New Green

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Shinji

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet 4: June Mixer and Cocktail Hour

GaijinPot Blog

Shine On! Kids President Kimberly Forsythe Gives Back To Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Revving Up: The Japanese Grand Prix Delivers Thrills and Spills

GaijinPot Blog

Ichibata Electric Railway

GaijinPot Travel

Iya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 29 – Jun. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Matcha and Melon Afternoon Teas For Summer In Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Medicine And Kanji To Know When You’re Sick

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Still Life

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog