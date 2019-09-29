Typhoon may approach western Japan on Wednesday

A typhoon traveling off the Philippines may approach western Japan from Wednesday to Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Sunday.

Typhoon Mitag, the season's 18th typhoon, is expected to gather strength Monday and move close to Okinawa Prefecture, the agency said, warning of possible strong winds and rough seas.

As of Sunday, the typhoon, formed Saturday, was traveling west-northwest off the east of the Philippines at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

