Typhoon may bring heavy rain, strong winds to western Japan

A fallen tree is seen in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday. A passing typhoon is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and high waves to western Japan.

A typhoon passing near the southern prefecture of Okinawa could bring heavy rain, strong winds and high waves to western Japan on Sunday and Monday, the weather agency said Saturday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Tapah is expected to head to the Tsushima Strait in southwestern Japan after passing Okinawa and then approach the northern part of the country as early as Monday.

As of 1 a.m. Saturday, the season's 17th typhoon was traveling north-northwest around 100 kilometers west of Kume Island at a speed of 20 km per hour, according to the agency. It had an atmospheric pressure of 970 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 180 kph.

More than 120 millimeters of rain was recorded falling in a single hour on Saturday morning around the city of Miyazaki in the southwestern main island of Kyushu.

The city of Hirosaki in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, said that even though no weather-related emergency was recognized, an evacuation advisory was announced through the municipal wireless disaster prevention system by mistake.

Winds of up to 162 kph are expected in Okinawa and northern Kyushu through Sunday, while rain of up to 250 mm is expected in Kyushu and up to 180 mm in the Shikoku region, western Japan in the 24-hour period through Sunday noon, according to the weather agency.

