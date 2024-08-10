 Japan Today
national

Typhoon projected to make landfall in northern Japan on Monday

TOKYO

A typhoon is projected to make landfall in northern Japan on Monday during the annual Bon summer holidays, possibly bringing downpours equivalent to more than the average monthly rainfall for August in the region, the weather agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned Saturday of potential landslides, overflowing rivers and flooding in low-lying areas, and strong winds.

Typhoon Maria was located east of the Japanese archipelago in the Pacific on Saturday afternoon, moving northward with winds of over 90 kilometers per hour.

In the 24 hours to 6 a.m. Monday, the typhoon is forecast to bring up to 300 millimeters of rain to northeastern Japan and an additional 200 mm in the following 24 hours.

