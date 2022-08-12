Typhoon expected to hit Tokyo, eastern Japan on Saturday

A typhoon is expected to make landfall on Japan's Pacific coast close to Tokyo on Saturday, possibly causing landslides and flooding over the weekend of the Bon summer holiday, the weather agency said Friday.

Typhoon Meari is forecast to bring up to 300 millimeters of rainfall for the central Tokai region in the 24 hours through Saturday evening, with 200 mm for the Kanto-Koshin region in east Japan and 100 mm for the northeastern Tohoku region, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

All Nippon Airways has canceled 10 flights for Saturday, while the Tokaido Shinkansen and other train services are likely to experience significant delays and changes.

The typhoon is projected to have peak gusts of up to 108 kilometers per hour in the Kanto and Tokai regions on Saturday, bringing high waves and choppy seas, the agency said.

Late Friday, the typhoon was about 280 km south of Wakayama Prefecture's Cape Shionomisaki, moving north-northeast at 15 kph. It had an atmospheric pressure of 1,002 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 90 kph, according to the agency.

