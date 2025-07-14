 Japan Today
Picture shows the projected path of Typhoon No. 5 as of 11 a.m. Monday. Image: Japan Meteorological Agency
national

Typhoon heading to Tokyo region; landslide warning issued

0 Comments
TOKYO

Typhoon Nari is expected to approach areas near Tokyo and northeastern Japan on Monday, with the weather agency warning of strong winds, high waves and landslides.

The fifth typhoon of the year is forecast to approach the Kanto region centering on Tokyo on Monday afternoon, and northeastern Japan and Hokkaido in northern Japan from late Monday afternoon to Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

As of 9 a.m., the typhoon was located about 210 kilometers south-southeast of Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo and was moving north at around 35 km per hour. It was packing winds of up to 126 kph, it said.

The agency is forecasting winds of up to 126 kph in the Kanto area including Tokyo and the Tohoku region on Monday and in Hokkaido on Tuesday.

Rainfall in the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Tuesday is expected to reach 120 millimeters in the Kanto-Koshin region and Tohoku, and 100 mm in Hokkaido.

