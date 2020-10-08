Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk across a pedestrian crossing in the rain in Tokyo on Thursday afternoon. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Typhoon nears Japan; heavy weekend rain expected in Tokyo

TOKYO

A typhoon approaching Japan could bring heavy rains to the Tokyo region over the weekend, weather officials said Thursday, urging residents to take precautions early.

Typhoon Chan-hom was 260 kilometers southeast of Japan's southern island of Tanegashima on Thursday night with maximum winds of 126 kilometers per hour, the Meteorological Agency said.

Chan-hom, a kind of tree in Laotian, could bring heavy rain and wind to western Japan as early as Friday and to eastern Japan, including Tokyo, over the weekend, officials said.

The agency urged residents to prepare early for high waves and possible flooding from the storm.

