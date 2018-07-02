Typhoon injures 4 in Okinawa; heads for southwest Japan

Typhoon Prapiroon brought heavy rain and strong winds to Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa and left four people with injuries on the island by Monday morning.

The season's seventh typhoon was located 160 kilometers north of Kumejima Island in the East China Sea as of noon. With an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals and winds of up to 180 kilometers per hour, it was moving northward towards Kyushu at 20 kmph, according to the weather agency.

The agency forecast the typhoon would move northeast in the Sea of Japan after nearing Kyushu, possibly dropping heavy rain across a wide area of western Japan.

In the 24 hours to Tuesday noon, parts of southern Kyushu are expected to have 300 millimeters of rainfall, while northern Kyushu, Shikoku and Okinawa were also to see heavy rain. Strong winds are expected in Kyushu, Amami and Okinawa islands by Tuesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned the public to expect mudslides, high winds and flooding of rivers.

In Okinawa late on Sunday a firefighter suffered a broken toe after being hit by a piece of flying concrete as he and others were trying to prevent the roof of a house from being blown away in the town of Chatan.

A 70-year-old female worker at a care facility in the city of Uruma injured her fingers when they were caught in a door that was slammed shut suddenly by the wind on Monday morning, while two other people were hurt after being blown over by the wind.

At one point, some 130 people in the prefecture evacuated, according to the Okinawa prefectural government.

© KYODO