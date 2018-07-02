Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Typhoon injures 4 in Okinawa; heads for southwest Japan

1 Comment
NAHA

Typhoon Prapiroon brought heavy rain and strong winds to Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa and left four people with injuries on the island by Monday morning.

The season's seventh typhoon was located 160 kilometers north of Kumejima Island in the East China Sea as of noon. With an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals and winds of up to 180 kilometers per hour, it was moving northward towards Kyushu at 20 kmph, according to the weather agency.

The agency forecast the typhoon would move northeast in the Sea of Japan after nearing Kyushu, possibly dropping heavy rain across a wide area of western Japan.

In the 24 hours to Tuesday noon, parts of southern Kyushu are expected to have 300 millimeters of rainfall, while northern Kyushu, Shikoku and Okinawa were also to see heavy rain. Strong winds are expected in Kyushu, Amami and Okinawa islands by Tuesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned the public to expect mudslides, high winds and flooding of rivers.

In Okinawa late on Sunday a firefighter suffered a broken toe after being hit by a piece of flying concrete as he and others were trying to prevent the roof of a house from being blown away in the town of Chatan.

A 70-year-old female worker at a care facility in the city of Uruma injured her fingers when they were caught in a door that was slammed shut suddenly by the wind on Monday morning, while two other people were hurt after being blown over by the wind.

At one point, some 130 people in the prefecture evacuated, according to the Okinawa prefectural government.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

1 Comment
Login to comment

Bracing for impact. Better get the laundry poles inside.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Food & Drink

Seasonal Recipe: Japanese Eggplant Pizza Bites

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Art & Culture

7 Netflix Shows That Will Help You Understand Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

‘Do Less, Live More’ Made Possible With Yasmine Djoudi of Ikkai

Savvy Tokyo

Remembering Anthony Bourdain Through His Travels in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Travel / Hotels

Resume Writing Service Services Targeted On Your Needs ResumesTime.com

Insight Japan Today