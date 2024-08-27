 Japan Today
High waves are observed along the shore in Miyazaki, southwestern Japan, on Tuesday, due to the approach of Typhoon Shanshan. Image: KYODO
national

Typhoon approaches southwestern Japan; train service disruptions expected

1 Comment
TOKYO

A powerful typhoon was approaching Japan's southwestern islands Tuesday, with weather officials cautioning residents about heavy rain and violent winds expected in the region over the coming days.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Shanshan was about 130 kilometers east of the southern island of Amami on Tuesday morning as it slowly headed north toward Kyushu while packing winds of up to 162 kilometers per hour.

img_49d77821732d3c138c3371831d9aa20c188528.png
Screenshot from the Japan Meteorological Agency website shows the projected course of the typhoon as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Image: Japan Meteorological Agency

So far, no damage has been reported from the typhoon, but people prepared for the downpour and high winds it was forecast to bring.

Japan Railway companies that operate shinkansen trains said services may be suspended in Kyushu, Japan's main southern island, as well as large parts of the main island of Honshu between Wednesday and Sunday.

The JMA said up to 400 millimeters of rainfall on the Amami island over the next 24 hours, and up to 500 millimeters in the Kyushu region from Wednesday to Thursday.

Fishers in the Kyushu region tied their boats to the port facilities Monday to prepare for the typhoon.

Stay safe, please.

A general rule of thumb is that a typhoon will only hit the area I'm in if it's my day off and/or on holidays. Was supposed to hit anywhere from Monday to Wednesday, not it's looking light Saturday/Sunday. Sigh.

But yes, stay safe.

