national

Typhoon leaves 30 injured; downgraded to extratropical cyclone

TOKYO

Typhoon Tapah, which left dozens of people injured in southern and southwestern Japan, weakened to an extratropical cyclone Monday in the Sea of Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The season's 17th typhoon, which traveled over the sea through Monday morning, has left 30 injured in Okinawa and Kyushu regions as it brought strong winds over the weekend, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Kyushu Electric Power Co said blackouts continued to affect six of the seven prefectures on the island of Kyushu, with about 30,380 homes still without power as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Some air and rail traffic disruption also continued in the region, Kyushu Railway Co and airlines said.

The weather agency said warm, humid air is moving in over western and eastern Japan and may bring heavy rain to some areas Monday.

