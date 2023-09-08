Typhoon expected to make landfall in eastern Japan

People cross a street in the rain in Tokyo on Friday as Typhoon Yun-yeung approaches Japan.

Typhoon Yun-yeung is expected to make landfall in eastern Japan late Friday, with the weather agency warning of landslides and flooding in low-lying areas as well as overflowing rivers.

The typhoon has moved northward over the sea south of Japan, bringing torrential rain to the southern part of the Izu island chain, roughly 100 kilometers south of Tokyo, and Chiba Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Some railway services were disrupted, with parts of the Tokaido Line and Uchibo Line suspended, according to East Japan Railway Co.

In Miyake on the Izu Islands, 133 millimeters of precipitation was recorded in 1 hour through 7 a.m. The Kanto region centering on Tokyo also observed heavy rainfall from Friday morning, with Mobara in Chiba pounded with 212 mm of rain in the six hours through 9 a.m.

As of noon Friday, Typhoon Yun-yeung was located about 180 km south-southwest of Omaezaki in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan. It has an atmospheric pressure of 996 hectopascals and winds are blowing at up to 126 km per hour, the agency said.

