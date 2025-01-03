U-turn rush begins after New Year holidays

The Tokaido Shinkansen platform at JR Tokyo Station is crowded with people returning home on Saturday morning.

The U-turn rush of people who spent the New Year holidays in their hometowns or overseas began on Saturday with bullet trains, airports and expressways crowded from the morning.

According to JR, trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen, which operates with all reserved seats, were almost full by 11 a.m., and the occupancy rate for trains with unreserved seats on the Joetsu Shinkansen exceeded 100%.

In the afternoon, reserved seats on the Tokaido, Tohoku, Akita and Hokuriku shinkansen lines were almost full.

All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines reported that flights to Haneda airport in Tokyo and Osaka were more than 90% full.

Approximately 37,500 people will return from overseas to Haneda Airport on Saturday, according to the airlines. Approximately 49,000 people are expected to return to Narita Airport as well.

Traffic jams were reported on expressways.

According to the Japan Road Traffic Information Center, as of 11:30 a.m., the northbound lanes of the Meishin Expressway had traffic backed up for 14 kilometers, starting near the Kyoto Higashi Interchange.

The southbound lanes of the Tomei Expressway were jammed for 9 kilometers, starting near the Yokohama Machida Interchange, due to an accident.

Congestion is expected to continue into Saturday night, and again on Sunday, especially on the northbound lanes heading to Tokyo.

Up to 20-kilometer traffic lines were seen on the Tomei and Kan-etsu expressways on Saturday afternoon.

