U.N. plans to integrate Geneva-based research unit into another in Tokyo

NEW YORK

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he plans to integrate the Geneva-based U.N. Research Institute for Social Development into the United Nations University in Tokyo as part of structural reform.

The two organizations would be integrated in 2027 at the earliest, if realized, according to high-ranking officials of the world body.

UNRISD conducts research on issues such as gender equality and social policy, while UNU is a think tank and postgraduate teaching organization, according to the United Nations.

When Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike met with Guterres at U.N. headquarters in New York in July, she proposed hosting some U.N. functions in the Japanese capital.

Earlier this week, the United Nations, which is marking its 80th anniversary this year, said it plans to cut about 2,680 jobs and reduce its 2026 budget by 15 percent from this year's level.

The planned measures came after the United States, the largest financial contributor to the United Nations, decided earlier this year to reduce or freeze its funding, under President Donald Trump's "America First" policy.

According to a report, the United Nations also proposed a series of possible mergers, consolidations and realignments.

Among them are a merger between the U.N. Development Program and U.N. Office for Project Services and a merger between the U.N. Population Fund and U.N. Women.

The United Nations also plans to sunset the Joint U.N. Program on HIV/AIDS by the end of 2026.

These proposals are aimed at advancing the purposes and respect for the Charter of the United Nations in a balanced manner across all three pillars: peace and security, sustainable development and human rights, the United Nations said.

