U.N. standard to feature Japan's volunteer probation officer system

A new U.N. standard inspired by Japan's volunteer probation officer system is being developed, government sources said Sunday, reflecting the country's leading role in drafting the document amid growing global interest in recidivism prevention.

The draft guidelines to reduce reoffending, set to be finalized by the end of the month at a meeting of experts in Vienna, will be submitted to the U.N. Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice for approval. Japan aims for their adoption at the U.N. General Assembly by the end of the year.

The Japanese government regards community probation officers, known as "hogoshi," as key to offender rehabilitation. Volunteering as part-time public servants, their role is to act as "supporting neighbors" to probationers and parolees by conducting regular interviews, listening to their concerns, and offering guidance. As of January 2024, there were 46,584 such officers in Japan.

The Japanese Justice Ministry has also supported other nations in Asia and Africa in introducing the system, with a similar program already established in the Philippines.

U.N. standards and norms outline a set of basic principles on specific themes, serving as a reference for policy-making and lawmaking for member states. Among them are the Nelson Mandela Rules, which lay out minimum prison conditions and was named in honor of the late South African president, who spent 27 years behind bars.

According to the Japanese ministry, recidivism prevention remains a key challenge for many countries.

At the U.N. Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice held in Kyoto in March 2021, measures taken by Japan, including public-private partnerships to support former offenders, received high praise from participating nations.

A declaration adopted at a related event emphasized the "pivotal role of community support and public understanding for the promotion of offender supervision and rehabilitation."

Japan proposed the creation of a relevant U.N. standard and took on the role of coordinating input from various countries, according to the ministry.

The tentatively titled "Kyoto Model Strategy" guidelines include nearly 20 provisions, such as volunteer support in rehabilitation programs, stating that activities fostering connections with local communities by engaging with offenders on an equal footing should be considered, government sources said.

Japan's citizen probation officer program is expected to be cited as a successful example. The guidelines will also incorporate recidivism prevention measures, such as collaboration between prisons and welfare organizations and public-private partnerships to employ former offenders, according to the sources.

