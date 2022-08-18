Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

U.S. Air Force grounds Ospreys over safety concern, including in Japan

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The U.S. Air Force has grounded its fleet of its Ospreys due to safety concerns, and the move will also affect the tilt-rotor aircraft stationed in Japan.

The Air Force Special Operations Command directed a "safety standdown" of its CV-22 fleet on Tuesday due to "an increased number of safety incidents," the command's public affairs director Rebecca Heyse said in a statement.

According to defense-focused U.S. media outlets, the safety issues are linked to a malfunctioning clutch inside a gearbox that impacts the transfer of drive from the engine to the propeller rotor.

In the coming days, the command will work with industry partners and others to fully understand the issue and develop risk control measures to mitigate the likelihood of catastrophic outcomes.

The move "does impact those CV-22 stationed in Japan," a U.S. Air Force official said.

Since 2017, there have been four incidents involving the clutch problem during flight with two occurring in the past six weeks, it said. No one was injured in the incidents.

Ospreys, which take off and land like a helicopter but cruise like a plane, have a patchy record of accidents and mishaps in Japan and abroad.

U.S. forces in Japan have deployed 24 MV-22s at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, and more than five CV-22s at Yokota Air Base in the suburbs of Tokyo. MV-22 is a variant used by the Marines and CV-22 is one used by the Air Force.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog