U.S. Air Force officer one of two killed in car crash in Aomori Prefecture

MISAWA, Aomori

A U.S. Air Force officer and one other person were killed in a car crash Misawa, Aomori Prefecture, on Saturday, the U.S. military and police announced Monday. A third person was injured, police said.

According to police and the fire department, a car crashed into a shed on the side of the road in Sakaemachi, Misawa City, at around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, local media reported. Two bodies were found inside the car. Both were declared dead at the scene.

Yuta Onoue, 20, a company employee, was thrown from the car. He was taken to a hospital in Hachinohe City, with injuries including a fractured left thigh and burns to his back.

The U.S. Misawa Air Base announced on its Facebook page Monday that one of the deceased was an airman at the base. The post said: “An off-base auto accident occurred yesterday, July 14th, in Misawa City at approximately 4:40 a.m., resulting in two deaths and one injury. One of the deceased is an Airman from Misawa Air Base. The accident also caused a fire in the immediate vicinity. The injured occupant was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.  

“The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The situation is currently under investigation, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.”

According to residents near the scene, the car had a "Y" license plate used by U.S. military personnel.

