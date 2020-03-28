U.S. aircraft carrier hit by virus, forcing lockdown at Yokosuka base

A U.S. naval base outside Tokyo has been locked down through the weekend after an aircraft carrier using the base as its home port reported coronavirus infection cases on board, Fox News said Friday, citing U.S. officials.
Two sailors aboard the carrier Ronald Reagan have tested positive. Everyone on the Yokosuka naval base in Kanagawa Prefecture has been told to stay indoors for the next 48 hours.
Ronald Reagan is the only American aircraft carrier to be homeported abroad.
The U.S. Navy has also confirmed positive cases of the COVID-19 disease on aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, which was sailing in the Indo-Pacific region. The carrier has arrived in Guam, according to a statement released by the Navy on Thursday.
Fox News said the number of infection cases aboard Theodore Roosevelt has surged to more than 30, compared with only three known cases three days ago, and that U.S. officials are expecting the number to rise in the coming days.© KYODO
garymalmgren
According to Wiki
Complement: Ship's company: 3,532
Air wing: 2,480 Total 6000 approx
According to Wiki
Complement:Ship's company: 3,200
Air wing: 2,480 Total 5600 approx
Bungle
Contracted while on shore in Japan?
kwatt
Aircraft carrier is the most powerful ship made by humans but it is attacked seriously by 1 millionth size enemies. How ironically!
Paul_Barbara
I thought the normal quarantine time was at least 14 days, not 48 hours?
drlucifer
30 in three days, diamond princess highest infection per day. Tokyo metropolis population 38 million, trains running packed, pachinko, shops, cinemas etc in operation total infection after 3months, not even up to 300 infections.
If one cannot figure out that something is terrible wrong with the numbers then they are in trance.
drlucifer
Meant diamond princess highest infection per day 99
Bjorn Tomention
China is winning so far !
Those sitting in Bejing will be rubbing their hands together with glee.
Hawkeye
Best advice is stay home, self isolate, practice self distance, wash your hands and wipe down anything you touched. Yet I see people at the grocery store touching the checkout register card reader with no protection. Why aren't stores wiping them down after each person uses them. This is a total lack of common sense. Hope all our military teams will stay safe.
GW
Likely to lock things immediately, and then use 48hrs to decide how to ride out the next 12+days of self isolation, which is likely difficult at military installations as not everyone gets a nice house to live in!
Numan
Most of the military personnel and SOFA are being required to quarantine for 14 days. The newly infected are new arrivals, but the military hospital had a corona virus patient on base almost a month ago.
The other bases are also taking precautionary measures starting this weekend in response.