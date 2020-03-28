Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
U.S. aircraft carrier hit by virus, forcing lockdown at Yokosuka base

WASHINGTON

A U.S. naval base outside Tokyo has been locked down through the weekend after an aircraft carrier using the base as its home port reported coronavirus infection cases on board, Fox News said Friday, citing U.S. officials.

Two sailors aboard the carrier Ronald Reagan have tested positive. Everyone on the Yokosuka naval base in Kanagawa Prefecture has been told to stay indoors for the next 48 hours.

Ronald Reagan is the only American aircraft carrier to be homeported abroad.

The U.S. Navy has also confirmed positive cases of the COVID-19 disease on aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, which was sailing in the Indo-Pacific region. The carrier has arrived in Guam, according to a statement released by the Navy on Thursday.

Fox News said the number of infection cases aboard Theodore Roosevelt has surged to more than 30, compared with only three known cases three days ago, and that U.S. officials are expecting the number to rise in the coming days.

Login to comment

According to Wiki

Complement: Ship's company: 3,532

Air wing: 2,480 Total 6000 approx

Fox News said the number of infection cases aboard Theodore Roosevelt has surged to more than 30, compared with only three known cases three days ago,

According to Wiki

Complement:Ship's company: 3,200

Air wing: 2,480 Total 5600 approx

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Contracted while on shore in Japan?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Aircraft carrier is the most powerful ship made by humans but it is attacked seriously by 1 millionth size enemies. How ironically!

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

I thought the normal quarantine time was at least 14 days, not 48 hours?

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Fox News said the number of infection cases aboard Theodore Roosevelt has surged to more than 30, compared with only three known cases three days 

30 in three days, diamond princess highest infection per day. Tokyo metropolis population 38 million, trains running packed, pachinko, shops, cinemas etc in operation total infection after 3months, not even up to 300 infections.

If one cannot figure out that something is terrible wrong with the numbers then they are in trance.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Meant diamond princess highest infection per day 99

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

China is winning so far !

Those sitting in Bejing will be rubbing their hands together with glee.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Best advice is stay home, self isolate, practice self distance, wash your hands and wipe down anything you touched. Yet I see people at the grocery store touching the checkout register card reader with no protection. Why aren't stores wiping them down after each person uses them. This is a total lack of common sense. Hope all our military teams will stay safe.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I thought the normal quarantine time was at least 14 days, not 48 hours?

Likely to lock things immediately, and then use 48hrs to decide how to ride out the next 12+days of self isolation, which is likely difficult at military installations as not everyone gets a nice house to live in!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Most of the military personnel and SOFA are being required to quarantine for 14 days. The newly infected are new arrivals, but the military hospital had a corona virus patient on base almost a month ago.

The other bases are also taking precautionary measures starting this weekend in response.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

