U.S. aircraft carrier leaves home port in Japan

The U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington on Sunday left its home port in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, the city said, in what appeared to be a post-maintenance voyage.

The George Washington has been stationed at the Yokosuka base since November 2024, the second time it has served as the U.S. aircraft carrier forward-deployed to Japan.

The carrier underwent maintenance after returning to the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka in December 2025 upon completing a multilateral exercise.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump boarded the ship when it temporarily returned to the base in October.

© KYODO