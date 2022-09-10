Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn shakes hands with Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo
U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A Flynn shakes hands with Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
national

U.S. Army's Pacific commander wants to keep rocket launchers at frontline Japanese base

0 Comments
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO

The U.S. Army's Pacific commander, General Charles Flynn, says he is in no rush to withdraw rocket launchers and other equipment from a Japanese army base at the edge of the East China Sea even after the joint training they were used in ended.

"Some of the equipment we are just going to leave here" until the next joint drills, he told Reuters on a visit to the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force base on Amami Oshima, part of an island chain stretching toward Taiwan.

"It's an opportunity for us to keep capabilities forward," he added.

Two more joint training exercises scheduled this year mean that equipment could remain in Amami for several more months. It includes two High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that can fire projectiles up to 500 km, and that Washington has also given Ukraine to help it fight Russia.

Using training exercises such as the annual Orient Shield drill that just ended may be an easy and quick way for Washington to redeploy some forces in East Asia, even if only temporarily, as tensions with China over Taiwan grow.

Opened in 2019, Camp Amami is one of a string of new bases Japan is building on its southwest islands for anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile units that it hopes will deter any attack from neighboring China.

Flynn travelled to Amami with General Yoshihide Yoshida, the Japanese army's chief of staff, and his visit comes as Tokyo prepares to beef up its military in response to what it sees as a growing threat posed by China and Russia in the wake of Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

Last month it unveiled a plan to field longer range missiles as part of a substantial defense spending increase that will also provide more money for joint drills with U.S. forces.

"Increasing the scale, the complexity, the size, the duration of the training that our forces must do together is probably a worthy investment from both the U.S. and Japanese forces," Flynn said at a media roundtable in Tokyo on Friday.

Another urgent priority for Japan, say military experts, is to increase munitions stockpiles.

"What you are seeing in Europe is a protracted fight, so therefore sustainment is an incredibly important wartime function," Flynn said. "It would be in everyone's interest to look at their stocks and locations, he added.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog