U.S. base on Okinawa confirms 36 more coronavirus cases

Authorities have confirmed 36 more coronavirus infections at Camp Hansen on Okinawa, taking to 136 the tally at U.S. military bases on the island, Kyodo News said on Wednesday.
The outbreak emerged at the weekend, provoking the anger of the prefecture's governor, who has called into question the U.S. military's virus prevention measures.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Vince Black
They’re on American soil, it’s none of Japan’s business.
But cue the “send the occupiers home” comments. I always find them hilarious. Probably because these servicemen and women are just doing their job and ARE HOME.