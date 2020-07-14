ACCJ urges Japan to end 'double standard' re-entry rules

A U.S. business body has asked Japan to eliminate "double standard" re-entry rules and treat all residents returning to the country equally during the COVID-19 pandemic regardless of their nationality.
Japan allows its citizens to return to the country on condition they take a polymerase chain reaction test and observe a period of self-quarantine, while foreigners living in Japan face much higher hurdles for re-entry.
"Foreign residents of Japan ... should not be subject to a double standard restricting their travel, economic and familial opportunities based on nationality," the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan (ACCJ) said in a statement dated July 13.
Foreigners living in Japan on a long-term basis, such as permanent residents and spouses of Japanese nationals, can re-enter the country if they left Japan before their destination was named as one of the 129 countries from which Japan is banning visits.
But if they left Japan for a country after the ban, the returnees need documentary proof they had exceptional reasons for their trips, such as a funeral or medical treatment, to be considered for re-entry approval.
A spokesman at Japan's Immigration Services Agency said he had no immediate comment on the ACCJ statement.
Catherine Ancelot, a French interpreter who has lived in Japan for 32 years, said she was indignant.
"I cannot see why permanent residents like me and other long-term residents are being discriminated against by nationality," Ancelot said.
Shoichi Ibusuki, a Japanese lawyer active on immigration issues, said the measures were damaging Japan's national interest.
"This is being called 'Japan risk' among foreigners living in Japan ... This residence status-related risk has prompted many foreigners to think twice about settling here and to look seriously into moving to other countries," he said.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
divinda
Good to see some higher level pressure being put on this.
Hopefully there will be some action done very soon to remedy it.
M3M3M3
I think the rules should be loosened in many cases, but the problem with calling this discrimination is that Japan has little choice in allowing its own citizens back into the country. International law makes it extremely difficult for countries to refuse their own citizens. If Japan could get away with excluding everyone who left at the height of the pandemic, I suspect they would do so, and it would be widely supported by the general public.