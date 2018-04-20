U.S. concerned about sexual harassment in Japan: report

The U.S. State Department expressed concern Friday about sexual harassment in Japan, saying it remained "widespread" in the workplace.
The view was expressed in an annual report on human rights around the world issued two days after a top Japanese Finance Ministry official decided to quit over allegations that he sexually harassed a female reporter.
Quoting a Japanese health ministry survey in 2016, the State Department said in the Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2017 that 30 percent of women in full- and part-time employment reported being sexually harassed at work in Japan.
Aside from sexual harassment, women continued to express concern about unequal treatment in the workplace, with women's average monthly wage being about 73 percent of that of men in 2016 in Japan, according to the report.
It also said there continued to be cases in Japan of employers forcing pregnant women to leave their jobs.
U.S. Acting Secretary of State John Sullivan said the State Department had sharpened its focus on human rights abuses against women, indigenous people and members of religious minorities, among others.
Sullivan identified Syria, Myanmar, North Korea, China, Iran, Turkey, Venezuela and Russia as countries with the most egregious human rights records.
The report covers nearly 200 countries and territories, excluding the United States.© KYODO
stocktrader
Ain't any of America's business, now is it!
BigInJapan
Regardless of who it comes from, isnt the message worth listening to? It was never going to come from the Japanese government now was it?
If it creates a little shame for Japan and encourages them to change for the better, isnt that a good thing?
tinawatanabe
US is by far the worse than those countries. Americans really don't know their own history.
ebisen
US talking about human rights and sexual harrasement, now that is one self-entitled country, especially given THEIR record on these matters. Japan's own culture was deplorably destroyed after the war by the US's Christian and puritan influence, a simple example, just look at what onsen were before and are now :( .