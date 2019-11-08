U.S. F-16 drops dummy bomb off firing range in Aomori Pref

A U.S. F-16 fighter jet accidentally released a dummy bomb over 200 kilograms during training outside a firing and bombing range near Misawa Air Base in northeastern Japan, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.
There was no report of injury or damage in the incident which occurred at around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in Aomori Prefecture, according to U.S. Forces Japan.
The ministry lodged a protest with the U.S. military over the incident after the Japanese government was notified of it Thursday morning.
While the cause of the incident is still under investigation, U.S. aircraft at the Misawa base have suspended inert drops until further notice, the U.S. forces said.
"The dropped object is quite heavy and it must not happen. We will ask (the U.S. side) to take effective measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.
Suga said Japanese government officials are also conducting an on-site investigation of the incident.
According to the Aomori prefectural government, the dropped object was found about 5 kilometers west of the bombing range. There are no houses around the area.
The 7.66-million-square-meter training ground is located around 20 kilometers north of the Misawa base and used by both U.S. military and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.
It is the only site on the country's main island of Honshu where air-to-ground firing and bombing drills can be conducted, according to the ministry.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
Could’ve killed someone.
vanityofvanities
I am not worried it ignites anti-base acitivities over there. Misawa City in Aomori is known friendly to U.S. Air Force Base there. Both parties are constantly making efforts in promoting friendship between them. People there know the city has grown bigger owing to the base. If the same thing happens in Okinawa, anti-base movement will easily flare up.
Yubaru
When was the last time Misawa was totally destroyed in a war? If you understand that, then you might understand why some of the people here get ticked off at incidents like this.
However, if the folks here would take a page from Misawa and acknowledge that ALL the areas around the bases have benefited greatly FROM hosting the bases and worked WITH the people and not against them, things could be much,much, better!
SaikoPhysco
It is good to the that the U.S. Air Force is constantly training.... sure they'll have accidents, every military in the world does. But without proper training there will be even more and if and when the day comes Japan will have the support of a Trained U.S. Air Force.