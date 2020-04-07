U.S. Forces Japan declares health emergency for bases in Kanto region

The U.S. Forces Japan commander declared on Monday a public health emergency for its military bases in the Kanto region including Tokyo, which has seen a jump in the number of new coronavirus infections.

"Due to the steady increase in COVID-19 cases in the Tokyo area, I have implemented a Public Health Emergency for the Kanto Plains region," Lt Gen Kevin Schneider, U.S. Forces Japan commander, said in a statement. "This order covers all Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine installations and facilities in the area."

